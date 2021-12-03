Nordex Bags Order For 300 MW Turbines For El Sauz Wind Farm In Texas

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbines manufacturer, on Friday said it has secured an order for wind turbines of a total of approximately 300 MW from JERA Americas for a project in the U.S.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. According to the order received, the German firm will supply 67 N155/4.X turbines for the El Sauz wind farm located in Texas. The order also includes a premium service contract for the turbines covering a period of five years.

The turbines are due to be installed in summer 2022, Nordex said in a statement.

The El Sauz wind farm will be built in the south of Texas near Raymondville. The project has been developed by Apex Clean Energy and will be owned by JERA Americas, the US subsidiary of JERA Co, Inc.

