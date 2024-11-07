Nordex 9M Loss Narrows; Now Sees FY24 EBITDA Margin Closer To Top End Of Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine manufacturer, reported Thursday that its nine-month consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent was 8.55 million euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 333.69 million euros.

Loss per share was 0.04 euro, compared to loss of 1.47 euro a year ago.

EBITDA was 189.5 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 66.6 million euros. EBITDA margin was 3.7 percent, compared to last year's negative 1.5 percent.

Sales for the period grew 14 percent to 5.11 billion euros from 4.48 billion euros a year ago. Gross revenue improved 9.6 percent to 4.85 billion euros from 4.42 billion euros last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Nordex said it now expects EBITDA margins to be closer to the top end of the margin guidance of 3.0 to 4.0 percent.

The company expects to further improve profitability and reach mid-term goal of an 8 percent EBITDA margin.

