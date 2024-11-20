Norden Crown Metals Grants Stock Options

Norden Crown Metals (TSE:NOCR) has released an update.

Norden Crown Metals has announced the approval of stock options for its directors, officers, employees, and consultants, allowing them to acquire up to 2,150,000 shares at $0.06 per share over five years. This move is part of the company’s compensation review process and aligns with its strategy to incentivize its team as it explores large-scale copper and gold deposits.

