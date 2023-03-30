Markets

Nordea's CET1 Requirement To Increase From 1 April 2024 On FSA Decision

March 30, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nordea (NRDEF.PK) said the company's Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 requirement will increase by 100bp following the decision of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority to impose a systemic risk buffer of 1.0% on banks in Finland. The decision will apply from 1 April 2024, and will increase Nordea's regulatory CET1 ratio requirement to approximately 13.0% as of that date. The company said this means that the CET1 ratio requirement is in line with previous expectations.

Nordea said the decision is not expected to impact its capital return plans as previously communicated.

