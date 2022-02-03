Nordea targets return on equity above 13% in 2025

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Helsinki-based Nordea Bank has set a new target of a return on equity (RoE) above 13% for 2025, it said on Thursday, while keeping its existing 2022 target of RoE above 10% intact.

Adds 2025 financial target, CEO comment, dividend

HELSINKI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Helsinki-based Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE has set a new target of a return on equity (RoE) above 13% for 2025, it said on Thursday, while keeping its existing 2022 target of RoE above 10% intact.

The Nordic region's biggest lender reported better-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter, as it saw both a boom in the mortgage market and growth of assets under management to continue.

"Our mortgage lending grew by 6%, SME (small and medium enterprise) lending by 6% and assets under management... by 17%, reaching all-time-high levels," Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to 1.02 billion euros ($1.15 billion) from 725 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 949.1 million seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Nordea's board proposed a dividend of about 0.69 euros per share for 2021, up 77% from 0.39 euros per share for 2020, the company said.

($1=0.8851 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Shailesh Kuber)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters