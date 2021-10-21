Nordea reports operating profit in line with consensus

HELSINKI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finnish bank Nordea NDAFI.HE on Thursday posted a third-quarter operating profit on par with estimates on the back of increased service fees and low loan losses.

Third-quarter operating profit rose to 1.27 billion euros ($1.48 billion) from 1.09 billion a year ago, meeting the 1.27 billion mean estimate of 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8581 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Niklas Pollard)

