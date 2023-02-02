Nordea Q4 profit tops forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

February 02, 2023 — 12:40 am EST

Written by Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Finnish banking group Nordea NDAFI.HE posted a bigger than expected gain in fourth-quarter operating profits on Thursday, on the back of a sharp rise in interest rates and boosted its dividend more than forecast.

The Nordic region's biggest lender reported an operating profit of 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in the quarter, up from 1.28 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 1.49 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Nordea's return on equity rose last year to 13.5% from 11.2% in 2021 and is expected to exceed 13% also in 2023 despite a high degree of macroeconomic uncertainty, the company said.

Net interest income climbed 31% to 1.64 billion euros while analysts on average had expected 1.53 billion.

Nordea and its Nordic peers have seen a year of rapid rate hikes by central banks seeking to curb inflation, boosting the banking industry's interest income and profits while credit losses have remained subdued.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to 1.26 billion euros ($1.39 billion) from 1.02 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 1.09 million seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Nordea's board proposed a dividend of 0.80 euros per share for 2022, up 16% from 0.69 euros per share for 2021, while analysts on average had predicted a payout of 0.76 euros.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

