Nordea Q4 profit tops forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

February 02, 2023 — 12:33 am EST

Written by Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Finnish banking group Nordea NDAFI.HE posted a bigger than expected gain in fourth-quarter operating profits on Thursday, on the back of a sharp rise in interest rates.

The Nordic region's biggest lender reported an operating profit of 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in the quarter, up from 1.28 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 1.49 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9072 euros)

