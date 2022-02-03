Nordea Q4 net profit beats forecast

HELSINKI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE reported on Thursday better-than-expected net profit for the quarter, as the Nordic region's biggest lender saw both a boom in the mortgage market and growth of assets under management to continue.

Fourth-quarter net profit rose to 1.02 billion euros ($1.15 billion) from 725 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 949.1 million seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

($1=0.8851 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

