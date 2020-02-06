Nordea Q4 earnings just above expectations, lower costs

Nordea Bank, the Nordic region's biggest lender, reported fourth-quarter net earnings that were above market expectations on Thursday, boosted by lower costs and increased loan demand.

Net profit in the quarter rose to 750 million euros ($825 mln) from a year-ago 505 million to beat an analysts' mean forecast of 705 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Nordea said it had reduced costs by 5%, leading to an

improvement in the cost to income ratio from 63% to 57%.

"There are several promising signs in the beginning of the new phase of Nordea, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us to get to where we want to be," said CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

Net interest income, the bank's most important income line, fell 3% to 1.11 billion from a year earlier 1.13 billion euros.

Nordea repeated the financial targets it set in October, including a return-on-equity target of above 10% and a cost-to-income ratio of 50% by 2022.

The bank proposed a dividend of 0.4 cents per share for 2019, down from 0.69 in 2018 and in line with the mean analyst forecast of 0.40 cents.

($1 = 0.9094 euros)

