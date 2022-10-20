Nordea Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) reported third-quarter net profit, excluding items, of 1.01 billion euros, an increase of 1% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.27 euros compared to 0.25 euros.

Total income was up 7%, year on year. Net interest income was 1.41 billion euros, up 15%. Net fee and commission income was 816 million euros, down 6%.

For 2022, Nordea expects a return on equity of above 11% and a cost-to-income ratio of 48-49%. For 2025, Nordea's financial target is a return on equity above 13%.

