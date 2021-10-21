Nordea Q3 Operating Profit Rises; To Update Financial Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) said its third quarter operating profit increased by 17%, mainly driven by a 9% increase in total income. Net interest income and net fee and commission income were the main income drivers during the quarter, rising 7% and 19%, respectively, from last year. Given the progress, the company is now preparing updates to financial targets and business plan.

Third quarter operating profit was 1.27 billion euros, up 17% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.25 euros compared to 0.21 euros.

Third quarter total operating income was 2.34 billion euros, an increase of 9%. Net interest income was 1.23 billion euros, up 7%.

Assets under management increased by 21% to 393 billion euros, supported by continued high net inflows, with all channels contributing, the company said.

The company plans to publish new targets for 2022 alongside its full-year results on 3 February 2022.

