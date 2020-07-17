Nordea Q2 adjusted operating profit falls 66%

The Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea Bank on Friday reported a 66% fall in its second-quarter operating profit, hit by an increase in a buffer for loan losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit in the quarter fell to 306 million euros ($348 million) from 900 million euros a year ago, missing an average analyst forecast of 885 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8783 euros)

