Nordea Q1 profit tops forecast as interest rates rise

Adds CEO quote, detail

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - The Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea NDAFI.HE posted a larger than expected gain in first-quarter operating profits on Thursday, on the back of rising interest rates and despite weaker Nordic currencies.

The Finnish banking group reported an operating profit of 1.48 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in the quarter, up from 1.1 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 1.36 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"Despite slowing economic activity, our lending volumes continued to develop positively," Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

The bank saw its net fee and commission income decline 8% year on year to 765 million euros. Net interest income climbed 35% to 1.77 billion euros.

Nordea's return on equity for the quarter stood at 17.1% and the bank reiterated it expects it to exceed 13% for the full year 2023.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.