News & Insights

Nordea Q1 profit tops forecast as interest rates rise

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27, 2023 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote, detail

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - The Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea NDAFI.HE posted a larger than expected gain in first-quarter operating profits on Thursday, on the back of rising interest rates and despite weaker Nordic currencies.

The Finnish banking group reported an operating profit of 1.48 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in the quarter, up from 1.1 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 1.36 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

"Despite slowing economic activity, our lending volumes continued to develop positively," Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

The bank saw its net fee and commission income decline 8% year on year to 765 million euros. Net interest income climbed 35% to 1.77 billion euros.

Nordea's return on equity for the quarter stood at 17.1% and the bank reiterated it expects it to exceed 13% for the full year 2023.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.