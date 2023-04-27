Nordea Q1 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit surged to 1.15 billion euros from last year's 259 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.31 euro, up from 0.06 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net profit was 1.15 billion euros or 0.31 euro per share, compared to 858 million euros or 0.21 euro a year ago.

Adjusted operating profit grew 34 percent to 1.48 billion euros.

Total income increased 19 percent to 2.92 billion euros from 2.46 billion a year ago, mainly driven by 35 percent growth in net interest income. Net interest margins improved, supported by deposit income.

Net commission income decreased 8 percent, mainly due to subdued capital markets activity and lower savings income.

Looking ahead, Nordea said it aims to continue improving its profitability and expects return on equity to remain above 13 percent in 2023.

