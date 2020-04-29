Nordea Q1 adjusted operating profit falls 16% on coronavirus hit

Adds details, comments

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE on Wednesday reported a 16% fall in its first-quarter adjusted operating profit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit in the quarter fell to 599 million euros ($650 million) from 716 million euros a year ago.

The group's net interest income rose 5% to 1.11 billion euros. Net commission income was up 4% to 765 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2019, above analysts' average expectation of 732.6 million in a Refinitiv poll. .

"We are delivering on our cost plans, with costs declining 8%, leading to an unchanged cost to income ratio of 57%," said Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen in a statement.

Nordea said its overall revenues decreased by 5% as it was adversely affected by the recent turmoil in the financial markets caused by the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Nordea said its board would decide on a dividend payment of maximum 0.4 euros per share to be distributed in one or several instalments on a later date.

"The Board of Directors intends to follow the recommendation adopted by the ECB and refrain from deciding on a dividend payment based on the authorisation before 1 October 2020," Nordea said.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.