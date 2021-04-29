Nordea profit beats forecast amid property and asset boom

CEO quote, details

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly net profit as the Nordic region's biggest lender saw a boom in mortgages, growth of its assets under management and low levels of bad debt despite the pandemic.

First-quarter net profit rose to 788 million euros ($955.53 million) from 460 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 632 million seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

"Our performance improved on the back of high levels of business and customer activity, and results in the quarter were strong," CEO Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Loan loss provisions, a figure closely watched in the wake of the economic slump due to the pandemic, fell to 52 million euros from a year-ago 155 million, much better than a forecast of 116 million seen by analysts.

Fee and commission income rose to 827 million euros from 765 million a year ago, just beating the 802 million expected by analysts, as the bank grew assets under management by 33% to an all-time high of 372 billion euros.

Interest income, which includes income from mortgages, increased 9% to 1.21 million euros from 1.11 billion a year ago, just over the 1.19 billion seen by analysts.

Mortgage lending increased by 6% in the Nordic region, the bank said, amid a booming property market.

Nordea said it was on course to meet its cost target of 4.6 billion for the year and that it saw opportunities for share buy-backs as a tool to distribute excess capital while authorities continue to restrict dividends during the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

