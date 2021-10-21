Nordea operating profit in line with forecast

Adds detail, background

HELSINKI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finland's Nordea NDAFI.HE reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit in line with market expectationson Thursday, boosted bygrowth in business volumes as banks across the regionrecovered strongly from the impact of the pandemic.

Third-quarter operating profit rose to 1.27 billion euros ($1.48 billion) from 1.09 billion a year ago, meeting the 1.27 billion mean estimate of 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"Net interest income and net fee and commission income were the main income drivers during the quarter, increasing by 7% and 19%, respectively, year on year," Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Net fee and commission income rose 19% to 870 million from 729 million euros while loan losses remained at a low level, increasing to 3 million euros from 2 million last year.

Net interest income rose 7% to 1.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8581 euros)

