Nordea operating profit falls 16% in the first quarter

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea Bank on Wednesday reported a 16% fall in its first-quarter operating profit hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE on Wednesday reported a 16% fall in its first-quarter operating profit hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit in the quarter fell 16% to 599 million euros ($650 million) from 716 million euros a year ago. The group's net interest income rose 5% and net commission income was up 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More