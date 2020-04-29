Nordea operating profit falls 16% in the first quarter

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Nordic region's biggest lender Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE on Wednesday reported a 16% fall in its first-quarter operating profit hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit in the quarter fell 16% to 599 million euros ($650 million) from 716 million euros a year ago. The group's net interest income rose 5% and net commission income was up 4% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

