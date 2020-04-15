Nordea Names Mark Kandborg Acting Group CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) announced that Mark Kandborg, Group Treasurer, Head of Treasury & Asset and Liability Management, will serve as acting Group CFO until Ian Smith joins the company.

The company's current CFO and Head of Group Finance and Treasury Christopher Rees would be leaving Nordea on 30 April 2020. As announced on 30 January 2020, Ian Smith, current Chief Financial Officer of Virgin Money UK PLC, will be the future Group CFO and Head of Group Finance at Nordea.

