Nordea Group Q2 Profit Increases; Total Income Up 22% Driven By 40% Rise In Net Interest Income

(RTTNews) - Nordea Group (NRDEF.PK) reported second quarter net profit of 1.33 billion euros, up 27% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.37 euros compared to 0.28 euros. Excluding items affecting comparability, operating profit was 1.72 billion euros, up 26%.

Second quarter net interest income was 1.83 billion euros, an increase of 40%. Total operating income was 2.95 billion euros, up 22%. Net commission income declined 6%, mainly due to subdued capital markets activity and lower savings income.

For 2023, Nordea expects a return on equity of above 15%, updated from prior target of above 13%.

For 2025, the company's financial target is a return on equity above 13%.

