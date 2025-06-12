Markets

Nordea Gets Approval From European Central Bank For Share Buy-back

June 12, 2025 — 06:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nordea said it has received approval from the European Central Bank for further share buy-backs of 250 million euros, and Nordea's Board has in accordance with the authorisation granted by the 2025 Annual General Meeting decided on a share buy-back programme of up to 250 million euros. The company has engaged a third-party broker to execute the buy-back programme.

The programme will commence on 16 June 2025 or as soon as possible after that date and end no later than 30 September 2025.

