Nordea expands travel ban to cover Iran, Italy, South Korea and Hokkaido

Nordea has extended its earlier business travel ban for China and Singapore to cover Iran, Italy, South Korea and the province of Hokkaido in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak, the pan-Nordic bank said on Monday.

"In addition, all business travelling - to any location abroad - should be carefully assessed. We ask our people to only travel if absolutely necessary," Nordea said by email.

The bank said it had also implemented a 14-day remote work period for all travellers returning from the countries listed in its travel ban as well as from the Hokkaido province in Japan.

