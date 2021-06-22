Nordea Expands ESG Initiative with Cost-Efficient Structured Products

As environmental, social and governance (ESG) moves into the mainstream, we explore how Nordea, the largest financial group in the Nordics, is expanding its ESG* initiative through structured products.

We spoke with Mathias Lundberg, director of Structured Products at Nordea Bank, about the demand for such offerings and why the future is green.

First, could you tell us about this new ESG trend that you have spotted on the market?

There has been significant interest from investors to get exposure to ESG screened underlying’s and not the least in the credit space. Following the latest developments in the ESG space, we have now been able to create cost-efficient structured products by using the standardized sub-index, IHS Markit iTraxx MSCI ESG. The ESG-adjusted sub-index meets the exposure demand that we see from the investors.

The specific exclusion criteria used to differentiate the ESG version from the broader credit index is determined by a three-step screening methodology based on MSCI ESG Research. The exclusions are made on a value-based screen, a controversy-based screen, and an ESG ratings-based screen.

We are happy to announce that the first public exchange-traded structured bond with MSCI ESG screened credit underlying’s was listed on June 18 on the Nasdaq Stockholm Structured Product segment.

This is your first ESG screened credit product listed on Nasdaq’s European markets. Why is it important for Nordea to enter this segment?

This product is in demand from our Nordic clients as it offers a unique ESG exposure for them. There is often a strong interest in ESG investments from retail clients, but the availability of direct investments in ESG products is limited. Because of that, we expect that the interest will continue to increase over time. Variations surely will follow both in the equity and the credit space. To offer products within this theme is not a one-off but a must if you aim to have a complete product offering.

How is liquidity? How will the quotation in the secondary market work?

Both the Underlying IHS Markit iTraxx MSCI ESG and the main index IHS Markit iTraxx MSCI from the well-known credit index provider Markit has growing liquidity. This makes it an attractive underlying to the structured product.

In general, structured products are primarily sold during an initial subscription period with a fixed deal date, on which the terms of the products are set. But we also see an increase in activity from self-directed investors who do not necessarily need to be a traditional Nordea client.

Nordea’s Swedish products are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under fixed terms. By listing the products on the Nasdaq exchange, Nordea provides investors with the opportunity to trade the products easily.

Furthermore, the exchange monitors trading to ensure that trades are made at fair levels and requires issuers to quote bid prices, guaranteeing that investors are always able to sell their products back to the manufacturer.

Which type of clients do you see investing in this product, and how will they benefit from this investment strategy?

The beauty of structured products is that we can customize the products to fit each of the risk profiles for the specific investor category, ranging from high leverage to less risky products.

Sustainability is indeed a hot topic for all types of investors, and the demand for ESG screened investment products is something we think will increase in the coming years. I would say we all should benefit from getting exposure to corporates with high ESG ratings. The future will be green!

What general trends do you see in the market for structured products?

We expect a continued ESG focus for structured products and a stronger demand for structured products in general in the coming years. The increased focus of ESG products is supported by the EU taxonomy and more ESG guidance and standardization for the product producers in general.

The fact that you can standardize payoffs with variations to target exposure suitable to specific client needs makes the product generally attractive.

To increase accessibility to products in the credit space is an important staple product for yield enhancement and opens a possibility to create a diversified credit exposure. The increased demand for structure products, in general, is a result of the increased transparency of the risks and the costs, which are now being clearly disclosed in offering documentation. This gives a good ground for relevant allocation to structured products in client portfolios.

Finally, as a member of the Nordea Structured Products Execution team, can you tell me a little bit more about your business, your strengths and your ambitions?

We are a small, dedicated and diverse Nordic team that complement each other well, and we are working interchangeably between Stockholm and Helsinki. During the past few years, we have invested in a new issuing platform to enhance and strengthen the team’s ability to act to meet market demands in a timely manner. One of our strengths is that we sit close to the market, and this enables us to act fast and deliver in an efficient way.

*based on external vendor screening