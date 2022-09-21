Nordea divests Nordic Mining stocks over environmental concerns -E24

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Funds managed by Nordea have sold their shares in Norway's Nordic Mining NOM.OL due to concerns over the planned handling of residue from the company's mine,financial newswebsite E24 reported on Wednesday, citing a Nordea executive.

