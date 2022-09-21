NOM

Nordea divests Nordic Mining stocks over environmental concerns -E24

Terje Solsvik Reuters
OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Funds managed by Nordea have sold their shares in Norway's Nordic Mining NOM.OL due to concerns over the planned handling of residue from the company's mine,financial newswebsite E24 reported on Wednesday, citing a Nordea executive.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

