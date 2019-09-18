Nordea CFO Rees to leave company

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nordea NDAFI.HE said on Wednesday chief financial officer Christopher Rees will leave the Nordic banking group next year to move back to Britain to pursue new opportunities.

"A search for a successor has been initiated," Nordea said, adding Rees will continue in his role until his successor has been appointed and his responsibilities transferred.

Last week Nordea announced that two senior executives would leave the banking group, marking the first moves under newly appointed CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

Vang-Jensen, known for a keen focus on costs, was appointed CEO at Nordea this month.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

