Nordea buys Danske Bank's customer business in Norway

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 19, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Essi Lehto for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, July 19 (Reuters) - Finland's Nordea NDAFI.HEhas agreed to buy the Norwegian personal customer and private banking business of Danske Bank DANSKE.CO, the Finnish bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The acquisition...will strengthen Nordea's market position in Norway among household customers," Nordea said in a statement.

The Nordic region's main bank on Monday posted a jump in April-June profits boosted by rising interest income.

The deal, awaiting regulatory approval, is expected to close in late 2024 and includes 285,000 customers, 22 billion euros ($24.71 billion) in lending and deposit volumes, as well as managed assets worth 2 billion euros, Nordea said.

It added the sales price and the size of the portfolio would be determined at closing. The bank said it expects its Norwegian mortgage market share to rise to 16% from 11%.

