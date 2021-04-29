Nordea beats on Q1 profits

Nordea Bank on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly net profit as the Nordic region's biggest lender took advantage of a boom in mortgages and saw growth of its assets under management.

First-quarter net profit rose to 788 million euros ($955.53 million) from 460 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 632 million seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 0.8247 euros)

