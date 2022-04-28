Nordea Bank's quarterly earnings beat forecasts

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finland's Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE posted on Thursday stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings aided by growth in lending volumes and lower loan losses.

The bank's January-March operating profit rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) from 1 billion a year ago, beating the 963 million mean estimate in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

