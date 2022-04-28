Nordea Bank's quarterly earnings beat forecasts

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finland's Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE posted on Thursday stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings aided by growth in lending volumes and lower loan losses.
The bank's January-March operating profit rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) from 1 billion a year ago, beating the 963 million mean estimate in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9516 euros)
(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.