Nordea Bank's quarterly earnings beat estimates

Adds detail on results, CEO comment

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - Finland's Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE reported quarterly earnings on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by growth in lending volumes and low loan losses.

While Nordea had seen customer activity picking up after pandemic-related restrictions were lifted, the conflict in Ukraine led to customers worrying about rising prices, the bank said.

"We expect to get a clearer picture of the potential effect of the macroeconomic impacts on our customers during the second quarter," Chief Executive Officer Frank Vang-Jensen said.

The bank's January-March operating profit rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) from 1 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of 963 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net fee and commission income rose 5% to 870 million euros, while there were no loan losses. Net interest income rose 8% to 1.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.