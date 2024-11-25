Nordea Bank upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordea Bank (NRDBY) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of EUR 14.20, up from EUR 13.80. The firm sees an uncertain backdrop for European financials in 2025. Total payout yields will continue to support valuations, but the increasing likelihood of rates “undershooting” poses downside risk to consensus earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley favors fee-heavy models, wealth, and the UK.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NRDBY:
- Nordea Bank price target raised to EUR 12.80 from EUR 12.40 at Barclays
- Nordea Bank price target raised to EUR 13.80 from EUR 13.50 at Morgan Stanley
- Nordea Bank price target lowered to EUR 12.40 from EUR 12.80 at Barclays
- Nordea Bank initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.