Nordea Bank Q4 Profit Down 3%; Says Achieving Targets For 2022 Progressing Well

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank (NRDEF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net profit declined 3 percent to 725 million euros from 750 million euros in the prior-year period. Earnings per share were 0.18 euros compared to 0.19 euros last year.

However, operating profit improved by 11 percent from the last quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income for the quarter grew 6 percent to 1.17 billion euros from 1.11 billion last year.

Looking ahead, Nordea Bank said that achieving the targets set for 2022 is progressing well.

The company added that work to streamline operations is continuing, and in 2021 it expects costs to be less than 4.6 billion euros. However, the cost savings that can be achieved through efficiency are reduced by wage inflation, increased depreciation and increased costs due to the integration of NFE's operations.

Nordea's board of directors has proposed that a dividend of 0.39 euro per share be paid for the 2020 financial year.

The company said that on the basis of the recommendation and a discussion with the ECB, its board of directors will decide on 18 February on the payment of a dividend of 0.07 euro per share in accordance with the authorization given by the 2020 Annual General Meeting. The dividend record date is February 22 and the earliest possible payment date is March 1.

The board has also proposed that the Annual General Meeting authorize it to pay the remaining part of the dividend for the financial year 2019 of 0.33 euro per share, and the dividend for the financial year 2020 of 0.39 euro per share for a total of 0.72 euro per share, after September 2021 as recommended by the European Central Bank.

