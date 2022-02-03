Nordea Bank Q4 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY22 RoE View; Sees FY25 RoE Above 13%

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit climbed 40 percent to 1.02 billion euros from last year's 725 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 0.26 euro from 0.18 euro last year.

Operating profit increased 32 percent year-on-year to 1.28 billion euros, driven by increase in income and tight cost control.

Total operating income was up 10 percent to 2.44 billion euros from prior year's 2.22 billion euros. The results reflected a 7 percent increase in net interest income to 1.26 billion euros and a 16 percent increase in net fee and commission income to 920 million euros.

Further, Nordea said its Board has proposed a dividend of approximately 0.69 euro per share for 2021, up 77 percent from last year's 0.39 euro.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company now expects a return on equity or RoE of above 11 percent and a cost-to-income ratio of 49 percent to 50 percent for 2022.

The company previously expected a return on equity above 10 percent and a cost-to-income ratio of 50 percent for 2022.

In 2021, RoE was of 11.2 percent and cost-to-income ratio was 48 percent.

Further, for fiscal 2025, Nordea's financial target is an RoE above 13 percent. The target will be supported by a cost-to-income ratio of 45- 47 percent, an annual net loan loss ratio of around 10bp and the continuation of Nordea's capital and dividend policies.

Nordea will hold a Capital Markets Day on 17 February to discuss its financial target and plans for the new strategy period in more detail.

