Nordea Bank Q4 operating profit up 11%

Feb 4 - Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE on Thursday reported an expected rise in quarterly operating profit as the Nordic region's biggest lender benefited from growth in net interest income.

Fourth-quarter operating profit rose 11% to 973 million euros ($1.17 billion), compared with a mean forecast of 972 million seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Nordea proposed a dividend of 0.39 euros per share for 2020.

"In the fourth quarter we saw continued strong growth in customer business volumes in all countries," Chief Executive Officer Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, increased 7% to 1.17 billion euros, compared with analysts' expectations of 1.16 billion euros.

Loan loss provisions, a figure closely watched in the wake of the steep economic slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fell to 28 million euros from 86 million euros a year ago, better than a forecast of 99 million euros seen by analysts.

($1 = 0.8324 euros)

