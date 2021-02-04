Nordea Bank Q4 operating profit up 11%

Contributors
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Colm Fulton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Nordea Bank on Thursday reported an expected rise in quarterly operating profit as the Nordic region's biggest lender benefited from growth in net interest income.

Feb 4 - Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE on Thursday reported an expected rise in quarterly operating profit as the Nordic region's biggest lender benefited from growth in net interest income.

Fourth-quarter operating profit rose 11% to 973 million euros ($1.17 billion), compared with a mean forecast of 972 million seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8324 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn and Colm Fulton in Stockholm; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More