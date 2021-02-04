Nordea Bank Q4 operating profit up 11%

Feb 4 - Nordea Bank NDAFI.HE on Thursday reported an expected rise in quarterly operating profit as the Nordic region's biggest lender benefited from growth in net interest income.

Fourth-quarter operating profit rose 11% to 973 million euros ($1.17 billion), compared with a mean forecast of 972 million seen by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8324 euros)

