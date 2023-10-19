Nordea Bank Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank (NRDEF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net profit increased to 1.34 billion euros from 1.00 billion euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared to 0.27 euros. Excluding items affecting comparability, earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared to 0.27 euros, last year.

Net interest income increased to 1.91 billion euros from 1.41 billion euros, prior year. Net fee and commission income was 742 million euros compared to 775 million euros.

Looking forward, Nordea still expects return on equity to be comfortably above 15% for 2023. Nordea's financial target for 2025 is a return on equity above 13%.

