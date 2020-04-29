Nordea Bank Q1 Operating Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) reported first quarter net profit of 460 million euros compared to 443 million euros, previous year. Operating profit was 599 million euros, down 4% from last year. Excluding items affecting comparability, operating profit declined 16% year-on-year.

First quarter net interest income was 1.11 billion euros, an increase of 5% from prior year. Total operating income declined 5% to 2.00 billion euros.

CEO Frank Vang-Jensen said: "We posted a solid result with net interest income up 5% and net commission income up 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Overall revenues decreased by 5% due to net fair value being adversely affected by the recent turmoil in the financial markets. We are delivering on our cost plans, with costs declining 8%, leading to an unchanged cost to income ratio of 57%."

