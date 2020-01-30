Nordea Bank Names Ian Smith CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank AB (NRDEF.PK) appointed Ian Smith as Group CFO and Head of Group Finance. Ian Smith currently serves as Group CFO of Virgin Money UK PLC. Ian will remain in his role at Virgin Money UK until a date after Virgin Money's interim results announcement to be agreed.

Christopher Rees, current CFO of Nordea Bank, will leave Nordea and step down from the Group leadership team at the latest when Ian joins. The company will announce the exact transition date later.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.