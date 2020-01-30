Markets

Nordea Bank Names Ian Smith CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank AB (NRDEF.PK) appointed Ian Smith as Group CFO and Head of Group Finance. Ian Smith currently serves as Group CFO of Virgin Money UK PLC. Ian will remain in his role at Virgin Money UK until a date after Virgin Money's interim results announcement to be agreed.

Christopher Rees, current CFO of Nordea Bank, will leave Nordea and step down from the Group leadership team at the latest when Ian joins. The company will announce the exact transition date later.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular