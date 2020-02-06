Nordea Bank Abp Q4 Adj. Operating Profit Up 14% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordea Bank Abp (NRDEF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net profit increased to 750 million euros from 505 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.19 euros compared to 0.13 euros. Adjusted operating profit was 822 million euros, up 14%. Net interest income was 1.11 billion euros, down 3% from last year.

CEO Frank Vang-Jensen stated: "We have started to execute on our new business plan. The focus is to deliver on the financial targets presented at our Capital Markets Day in October - and we are proceeding as planned. Adjusted return on equity in the quarter was 7.6%, compared to 2022 target of above 10%."

The Board proposed a dividend per share of 0.40 euros. The company said its dividend policy stipulates a dividend payout ratio of 60-70%, applicable on profit generated from 1 January 2020.

