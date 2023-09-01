Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF) Price Target Increased by 7.38% to 13.59

The average one-year price target for Nordea Bank Abp (OTC:NBNKF) has been revised to 13.59 / share. This is an increase of 7.38% from the prior estimate of 12.65 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.98 to a high of 15.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.45% from the latest reported closing price of 10.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordea Bank Abp. This is a decrease of 348 owner(s) or 84.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBNKF is 0.03%, a decrease of 92.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.28% to 5,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSBIX - Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund Institutional holds 840K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing a decrease of 76.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBNKF by 45.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBNKF by 4.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 453K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 428K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBNKF by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 344K shares. No change in the last quarter.

