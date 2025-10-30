Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF) Price Target Increased by 21.57% to 18.43

The average one-year price target for Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NBNKF) has been revised to $18.43 / share. This is an increase of 21.57% from the prior estimate of $15.16 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.99 to a high of $21.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.19% from the latest reported closing price of $12.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordea Bank Abp. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBNKF is 0.47%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 304,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,630K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,253K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBNKF by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 29,603K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,248K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBNKF by 3.67% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 20,425K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,040K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBNKF by 1.49% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,688K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,672K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBNKF by 1.41% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 10,311K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,974K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBNKF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.