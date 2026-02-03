Nordea Bank Abp - Depositary Receipt (NRDBY) Price Target Increased by 10.16% to 20.97

The average one-year price target for Nordea Bank Abp - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:NRDBY) has been revised to $20.97 / share. This is an increase of 10.16% from the prior estimate of $19.04 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.29 to a high of $23.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.04% from the latest reported closing price of $12.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordea Bank Abp - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRDBY is 0.14%, an increase of 23.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 90K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDBY by 11.74% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 60K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDBY by 5.17% over the last quarter.

RiverFront Investment Group holds 16K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDBY by 18.08% over the last quarter.

