Nord Stream 2's German unit says may be wound up

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - The German unit of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline said on Thursday it will probably be wound up after the German government halted the project's certification last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Due to current developments, also at our shareholder Nord Stream 2 AG, Gas for Europe GmbH will probably be wound up," the company said in a statement.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

