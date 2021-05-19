US Markets

Nord Stream 2 sanctions waivers could help normalise Russia-U.S. ties, Moscow says

Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that if the United States waived sanctions on the company in charge of construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, that would help normalise ties between Moscow and Washington, the Interfax news agency reported.

The comments by Sergei Ryabkov come after U.S. news website Axios reported that Washington was set to wave sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company overseeing construction of the pipeline. It also said sanctions would be waived on Matthias Warnig, an ally of President Vladimir Putin and the company's CEO.

Gazprom GAZP.MM, the Russian state energy company financing the project, and its Western partners are racing to complete the project, now about 95% complete.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

