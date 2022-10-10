US Markets

Nord Stream 2 reduces pressure in one gas line as safety precaution

The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline said on Monday it performed a controlled depressurisation of one of the two gas lines as a safety measure.

Nord Stream 2 said pressure in Line B had been reduced to approximately 50 bar. It said further safety steps "are subject to the pipeline survey results and discussions with the relevant authorities."

Still-unexplained ruptures were discovered last month on three of the four gas lines that make up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 under-sea pipelines. Russia has blamed the United States and its allies for attacking the pipelines, while the European Union is investigating the possible cause of the ruptures.

