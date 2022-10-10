Nord Stream 2 reduces pressure in one gas line as safety precaution

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline said on Monday it performed a controlled depressurisation of one of the two gas lines as a safety measure.

Nord Stream 2 said pressure in Line B had been reduced to approximately 50 bar. It said further safety steps "are subject to the pipeline survey results and discussions with the relevant authorities."

Still-unexplained ruptures were discovered last month on three of the four gas lines that make up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 under-sea pipelines. Russia has blamed the United States and its allies for attacking the pipelines, while the European Union is investigating the possible cause of the ruptures.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

