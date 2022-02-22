US Markets

Nord Stream 2 pipeline not moving forward 'at this point in time,' White House says

Contributors
Steve Holland Reuters
Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The White House said on Tuesday the development of Nord Stream 2 is "not moving forward at this point in time" after steps by Germany to halt the gas pipeline project.

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday the development of Nord Stream 2 is "not moving forward at this point in time" after steps by Germany to halt the gas pipeline project.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to say if Germany's decision was reversible.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 (332) 219 1571; twitter.com/TrevorNews; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular