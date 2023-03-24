Nord Stream 2 operator accepts Denmark's invitation to help salvage object near pipeline

COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, on Friday accepted the Danish Energy Agency's invitation to help salvage an unidentified object found close to the only remaining intact gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

