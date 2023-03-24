Nord Stream 2 operator accepts Denmark's invitation to help salvage object near pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

March 24, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, on Friday accepted the Danish Energy Agency's invitation to help salvage an unidentified object found close to the only remaining intact gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.