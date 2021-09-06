US Markets

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to start operating in days - Russia's Lavrov

Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will start operating in the next few days, Interfax news agency reported.

The $11-billion Nord Stream 2 project is expected to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline across the Baltic Sea and allow Russia to bypass Ukraine when piping gas to Europe.

