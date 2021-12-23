Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be filled by year-end, Ifax reports

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM will complete the filling of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by the end of this year, Chief Executive Alexei Miller said on Thursday, according to the Interfax news agency.

The first of the two lines of the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, had already been filled and had reached operational pressure, Miller said.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

