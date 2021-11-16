Nord Stream 2 declines comments on gas exports start after certification suspension

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 consortium declined on Tuesday to comment on possible delays to gas exports after a decision by a German regulator to suspend certification of the pipeline from Russia.

Germany's energy regulator on Tuesday said the certification process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea was suspended.

The consortium said the certification has been suspended due to the foundation of a Nord Stream 2 subsidiary company.

"Our company undertakes this step to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations. We are not in the position to comment on the details of the procedure, its possible duration and impacts on the timing of the start of the pipeline operations," it said in emailed comments.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

